Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Increases By 13.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 1,291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Journey Energy Stock Performance
JRNGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,262. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Energy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.