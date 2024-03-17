Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Increases By 13.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 1,291,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

JRNGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,262. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.