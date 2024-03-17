Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Drops By 10.9%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.8 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kerry Group stock remained flat at $86.30 on Friday. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $109.69.
About Kerry Group
