Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Decreases By 12.2%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 1,290,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lion Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lion has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.37 million during the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.57%.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

