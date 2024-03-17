Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Drops By 9.8%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $435.82. 5,151,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.77 and a 200-day moving average of $438.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

