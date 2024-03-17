Short Interest in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Grows By 19.3%

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Mural Oncology Stock Down 0.2 %

MURA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 387,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,499. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology Plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

