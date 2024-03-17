Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Expands By 20.2%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NVOS stock remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 887,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,848. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Novo Integrated Sciences

About Novo Integrated Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVOS. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.