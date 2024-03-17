Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR) Expands By 20.0%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAKUR. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 146.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ OAKUR remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Oak Woods Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

