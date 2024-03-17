Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Rises By 19.8%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,305,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $236,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,838,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,075 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Plexus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. 291,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,975. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.