Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Grows By 17.9%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 882,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

