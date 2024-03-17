Short Interest in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Increases By 20.0%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SILK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. 853,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $620.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

