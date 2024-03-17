Short Interest in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Expands By 18.3%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SGLY opened at $3.81 on Friday. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 227.85% and a negative net margin of 531.52%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

