Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Rises By 18.7%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.