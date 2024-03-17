Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Grows By 19.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington University acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $35,886,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

