Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 9.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of FPLPF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.91.
About Vanquis Banking Group
