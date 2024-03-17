Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 9.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of FPLPF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.91.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

