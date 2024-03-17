Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Lowered to “Sell” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.61. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 149,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 20,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 267,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

