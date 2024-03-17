Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,379. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

