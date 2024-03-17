Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.63. 1,113,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,950. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
