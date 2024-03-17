Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 40,782,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

