Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

View Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

YUM traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $136.84. 4,164,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,536. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.