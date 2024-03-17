Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,889,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.39. 8,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,994. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $230.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

