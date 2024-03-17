Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 1,696,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,903. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

