Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Phillip Burton Sells 2,000 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

