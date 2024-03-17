Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 870,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 14th total of 737,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.31. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

