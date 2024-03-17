SingularityNET Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $363.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.04942102 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $222,855,030.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

