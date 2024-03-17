Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

