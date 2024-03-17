SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $172.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $183.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,100. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

