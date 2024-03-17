SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,486. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 134.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

SKYT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 546,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,422. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

