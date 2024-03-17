SL Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $34.53 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.