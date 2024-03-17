SL Advisors LLC Purchases 28,130 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 11.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.0 %
Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.