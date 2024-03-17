SL Advisors LLC Purchases 28,130 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 11.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.0 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

