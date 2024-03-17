SL Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SL Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 1.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE MPLX opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

