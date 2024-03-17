SL Advisors LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for about 1.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,647,000 after buying an additional 1,032,722 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NS opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

