SL Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SL Advisors LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

