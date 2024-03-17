Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares changing hands.
Smart Employee Benefits Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66.
Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
