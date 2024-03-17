Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

