Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.0 million-$259.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.6 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.130 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Smartsheet Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Smartsheet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

