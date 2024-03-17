Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.113-1.118 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.130 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.52 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.62.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

