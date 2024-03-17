Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNN

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.