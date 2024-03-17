Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.6 %

SNA traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.20. 1,995,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,807. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.32.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.