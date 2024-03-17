Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.2 %

SNOW stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.97. 8,280,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

