SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

