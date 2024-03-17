Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $605.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $559.73 and a 200-day moving average of $477.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

