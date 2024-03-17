Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 7,913 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.33% of Capital Southwest worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.9 %

CSWC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 718,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.