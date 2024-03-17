Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 10,803,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,412. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

