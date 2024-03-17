Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 107,132.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,359. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.