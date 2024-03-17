Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 5,758,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,743. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

