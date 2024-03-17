Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4,219.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

