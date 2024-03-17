Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Global Net Lease worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.7 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,998. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.75%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.