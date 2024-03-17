Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 8,692 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 3,942,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.