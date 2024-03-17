Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 217.39%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.