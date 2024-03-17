Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $15.97 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.61% of Patterson Companies worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 98.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. 3,340,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,724. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

